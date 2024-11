COOL LOOKING TAPS

Today we stopped into my neighbour's place for a casual lunch. When looking around the room for something interesting to shoot these beer taps were screaming at me. They are set up as huge salt and pepper shakers and are kinda funky cool. The cold beer was quite good and I have to remember what I ordered for the next time I visit here. There are a lot of beers made locally in the micro breweries and it's hard to remember the taste for future visits.🍻 Cheers