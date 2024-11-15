Previous
STILL HERE by jerzyfotos
287 / 365

STILL HERE

This sail boat being at the end of the docks has caught my eye all summer. I don't recall it being on the lake outside of the marina in West Kelowna but it's fun to shoot when I'm there. It will also be fun to shoot with ice on it.
15th November 2024 15th Nov 24

Jerzy

ace
@jerzyfotos
Well my fist year is now in the rear view mirror and I'm hoping the second is as good as the first. I'm shooting for...
78% complete

