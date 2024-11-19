Previous
TUESDAY WESTSIDE by jerzyfotos
TUESDAY WESTSIDE

Nice view from just down the hill from home. It looks like we have the start of a mild snowfall today and the mountains in the distance have been frosting up for a few days. I'm not sure I'm ready for it yet,
19th November 2024

Jerzy

@jerzyfotos
