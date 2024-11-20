Previous
Was once busy by jerzyfotos
Was once busy

I got down to the lake yesterday and noticed this dock. It seems like just a few days ago there were many school age children crowded on this dock.
20th November 2024 20th Nov 24

Jerzy

Diana ace
Such a beautifully composed shot, wonderful clarity and dof.
November 22nd, 2024  
