292 / 365
Was once busy
I got down to the lake yesterday and noticed this dock. It seems like just a few days ago there were many school age children crowded on this dock.
20th November 2024
20th Nov 24
1
1
Jerzy
ace
@jerzyfotos
Well my fist year is now in the rear view mirror and I'm hoping the second is as good as the first. I'm shooting for...
399
photos
43
followers
43
following
Diana
ace
Such a beautifully composed shot, wonderful clarity and dof.
November 22nd, 2024
