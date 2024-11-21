Sign up
Previous
292 / 365
GRIZZLY WINES
Being in Okanagan Wine Country I hope to visit a few wineries in the near future. Things are a little quiet after the summer but will pick up for the festive season. This place is quite nice.
21st November 2024
21st Nov 24
Jerzy
@jerzyfotos
Well my fist year is now in the rear view mirror and I'm hoping the second is as good as the first.
