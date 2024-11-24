Previous
PRACTICE MAKES PERFECT by jerzyfotos
PRACTICE MAKES PERFECT

The pool hall in our complex was empty so I snuck in for a few shots. I'm glad it was empty as I may have embarrassed myself by missing easy shots. Eleven in the corner!
24th November 2024 24th Nov 24

Jerzy

@jerzyfotos
Well my fist year is now in the rear view mirror and I'm hoping the second is as good as the first. I'm shooting for...
80% complete

