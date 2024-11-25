Sign up
PUB CRAWL MONDAY
The younger crowd organizes these events to visit different pubs in Kelowna. It's also a great opportunity for me to do my own crawl with a camera since the pubs have interesting signs to shoot at night. One pub tonight.
25th November 2024
25th Nov 24
Korcsog Károly
ace
I like it!
November 26th, 2024
