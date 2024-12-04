Previous
BAUER by jerzyfotos
299 / 365

BAUER

Getting the skates on and getting the laces just right. These Bauers have seen a few scrapes and nicks in their day but they are made tough.
4th December 2024 4th Dec 24

Jerzy

Well my fist year is now in the rear view mirror and I'm hoping the second is as good as the first. I'm shooting for...
81% complete

Wylie ace
I’ve tried this and I’m not very good. I guess we don’t see much ice around home.
December 4th, 2024  
Dorothy ace
I used to love to ice skate ⛸️! Too old now, oh well. Be careful.
December 4th, 2024  
