Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
299 / 365
BAUER
Getting the skates on and getting the laces just right. These Bauers have seen a few scrapes and nicks in their day but they are made tough.
4th December 2024
4th Dec 24
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jerzy
ace
@jerzyfotos
Well my fist year is now in the rear view mirror and I'm hoping the second is as good as the first. I'm shooting for...
405
photos
43
followers
44
following
81% complete
View this month »
292
293
294
295
296
297
298
299
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Wylie
ace
I’ve tried this and I’m not very good. I guess we don’t see much ice around home.
December 4th, 2024
Dorothy
ace
I used to love to ice skate ⛸️! Too old now, oh well. Be careful.
December 4th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close