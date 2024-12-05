Sign up
Previous
300 / 365
DOG BEACH
Today our pooch had the beach to himself and I think the weather had a lot to do with it. The cold wind made us hop back in the car when Bruno was ready. Usually there are other dogs here and in the summer it gets quite busy which makes us avoid it.
5th December 2024
5th Dec 24
1
1
Jerzy
ace
@jerzyfotos
Well my fist year is now in the rear view mirror and I'm hoping the second is as good as the first. I'm shooting for...
406
photos
42
followers
43
following
82% complete
293
294
295
296
297
298
299
300
Corinne C
ace
Lovely perspective. It looks cold.
December 6th, 2024
