DOG BEACH by jerzyfotos
300 / 365

DOG BEACH

Today our pooch had the beach to himself and I think the weather had a lot to do with it. The cold wind made us hop back in the car when Bruno was ready. Usually there are other dogs here and in the summer it gets quite busy which makes us avoid it.
5th December 2024 5th Dec 24

Jerzy

ace
@jerzyfotos
Corinne C ace
Lovely perspective. It looks cold.
December 6th, 2024  
