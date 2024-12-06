Previous
LIGHTS ON FRIDAY by jerzyfotos
301 / 365

LIGHTS ON FRIDAY

There was a little carnival in West Kelowna last night that got the Xmas spirit started with turning the lights on. It's not Rockefeller Centre but this kids seemed to enjoy it.
6th December 2024 6th Dec 24

Jerzy

@jerzyfotos
