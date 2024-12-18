Previous
SLUSHY WEDNESDAY by jerzyfotos
305 / 365

SLUSHY WEDNESDAY

The snowy weather we had a couple days ago has changed to slushy weather with the sun shining bright today. A lot of people took advantage of the sun to walk along the lake with proper shoes.
18th December 2024 18th Dec 24

Jerzy

ace
@jerzyfotos
Well my fist year is now in the rear view mirror and I'm hoping the second is as good as the first. I'm shooting for...
83% complete

Photo Details

bkb in the city ace
Glad the snow is gone
December 19th, 2024  
