NOT HAPPY by jerzyfotos
307 / 365

NOT HAPPY

Bruno was not too thrilled about getting his nails clipped at the doggy salon. He's pretty good with vets and such but the nail clip sure gets his attention. Not much room for error so I would not attempt it.
20th December 2024 20th Dec 24

Jerzy

Well my fist year is now in the rear view mirror and I'm hoping the second is as good as the first. I'm shooting for...
