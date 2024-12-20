Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
307 / 365
NOT HAPPY
Bruno was not too thrilled about getting his nails clipped at the doggy salon. He's pretty good with vets and such but the nail clip sure gets his attention. Not much room for error so I would not attempt it.
20th December 2024
20th Dec 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jerzy
ace
@jerzyfotos
Well my fist year is now in the rear view mirror and I'm hoping the second is as good as the first. I'm shooting for...
413
photos
43
followers
44
following
84% complete
View this month »
300
301
302
303
304
305
306
307
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T7
Taken
20th December 2024 2:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close