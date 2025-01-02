Previous
POLAR BEAR SWIM - HAPPY NEW YEAR. by jerzyfotos
POLAR BEAR SWIM - HAPPY NEW YEAR.

A tradition in Canada with many people...not me :-) On New Years Day thousands of people brave the elements to plunge into cold waters. They lucked out this year with the temperature hovering around 0 degrees. Taken Jan.1
