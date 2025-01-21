Sign up
312 / 365
STUCK FOR THE SEASON
I don't think this piece of equipment is needed any time soon. Found in our back hill travels near the ski hills. The roads are not as bad as this thankfully.
21st January 2025
21st Jan 25
Jerzy
ace
@jerzyfotos
Well my fist year is now in the rear view mirror and I'm hoping the second is as good as the first.
305
306
307
308
309
310
311
312
