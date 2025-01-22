Sign up
313 / 365
LOCAL RESIDENT
This elk can be found on the highway going through West Kelowna. If I didn't know better I might mistake it for a real elk since the artist went to great length to get the meticulous detail. It is made of metal.
22nd January 2025
22nd Jan 25
Jerzy
ace
@jerzyfotos
Well my fist year is now in the rear view mirror and I'm hoping the second is as good as the first. I'm shooting for...
313
Paula Fontanini
ace
Awesome capture and if you hadn't said anything most likely nobody would have questioned it. I actually fell for one of these metal fakes last Spring while on vacation out west in Montana. There was this huge metal Owl sculpture on top of a power pole. I slammed on the brakes and turned around only to find out it was a metal replica. Boy did I feel stupid when I jumped out of my car with my camera in hand. I'm pretty sure people driving by were getting a good laugh at my expense!! :)
January 23rd, 2025
