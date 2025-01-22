Previous
LOCAL RESIDENT by jerzyfotos
313 / 365

LOCAL RESIDENT

This elk can be found on the highway going through West Kelowna. If I didn't know better I might mistake it for a real elk since the artist went to great length to get the meticulous detail. It is made of metal.
22nd January 2025 22nd Jan 25

Jerzy

ace
@jerzyfotos
Well my fist year is now in the rear view mirror and I'm hoping the second is as good as the first. I'm shooting for...
85% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Paula Fontanini ace
Awesome capture and if you hadn't said anything most likely nobody would have questioned it. I actually fell for one of these metal fakes last Spring while on vacation out west in Montana. There was this huge metal Owl sculpture on top of a power pole. I slammed on the brakes and turned around only to find out it was a metal replica. Boy did I feel stupid when I jumped out of my car with my camera in hand. I'm pretty sure people driving by were getting a good laugh at my expense!! :)
January 23rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact