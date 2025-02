WHAT A PARTY!

We were looking for a music event and stumbled across this annual outdoor party. It is a dj rapper format and the young crowd was electric. The security wouldn't let me in as I was holding a 70-200 lens but a pretty lady came to the rescue. I told her I wasn't a pro and she let me in through a locked side gate. Thank you pretty lady and I also saved $100 entry. The event had their own photographers.

I felt much younger for an hour last night and may do it again....next year :-)