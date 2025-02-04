Previous
FROM MY PAST TRAVEL LIST by jerzyfotos
318 / 365

FROM MY PAST TRAVEL LIST

We often travel near water and I like to get to a port or harbour to shoot interesting boats. I played around with this edit for a different effect.
4th February 2025 4th Feb 25

Jerzy

ace
@jerzyfotos
Well my fist year is now in the rear view mirror and I'm hoping the second is as good as the first. I'm shooting for...
87% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact