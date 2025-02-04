Sign up
Previous
318 / 365
FROM MY PAST TRAVEL LIST
We often travel near water and I like to get to a port or harbour to shoot interesting boats. I played around with this edit for a different effect.
4th February 2025
4th Feb 25
Jerzy
Well my fist year is now in the rear view mirror and I'm hoping the second is as good as the first. I'm shooting for...
