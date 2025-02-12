Previous
SUNNY SIDE UP by jerzyfotos
320 / 365

SUNNY SIDE UP

This is a good spot for people watching especially on a sunny day like today. Unfortunately it is very cold out and not many walkers but there is a good opportunity for a harbour shot. I see it is starting to ice over.
12th February 2025 12th Feb 25

Jerzy

@jerzyfotos
Chris Cook ace
Nice clear blue sky. Same here. I guess the whole southern part of the province is getting the clear and cold weather. Although, I’m sure Kelowna is colder than Vancouver.
February 12th, 2025  
