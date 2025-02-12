Sign up
Previous
320 / 365
SUNNY SIDE UP
This is a good spot for people watching especially on a sunny day like today. Unfortunately it is very cold out and not many walkers but there is a good opportunity for a harbour shot. I see it is starting to ice over.
12th February 2025
12th Feb 25
Jerzy
@jerzyfotos
Well my fist year is now in the rear view mirror and I'm hoping the second is as good as the first. I'm shooting for...
Chris Cook
ace
Nice clear blue sky. Same here. I guess the whole southern part of the province is getting the clear and cold weather. Although, I’m sure Kelowna is colder than Vancouver.
February 12th, 2025
