Previous
NOTHING YET by jerzyfotos
321 / 365

NOTHING YET

"You catch anything" ?
Maybe that's why he had the little lake to himself. This is close to our place and when I drove by earlier there were a couple more ice fishers. At least the ice was 11" thick so no problem of breaking. Very sunny...very cold.
13th February 2025 13th Feb 25

Jerzy

ace
@jerzyfotos
Well my fist year is now in the rear view mirror and I'm hoping the second is as good as the first. I'm shooting for...
87% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact