Previous
321 / 365
NOTHING YET
"You catch anything" ?
Maybe that's why he had the little lake to himself. This is close to our place and when I drove by earlier there were a couple more ice fishers. At least the ice was 11" thick so no problem of breaking. Very sunny...very cold.
13th February 2025
13th Feb 25
Jerzy
ace
@jerzyfotos
Well my fist year is now in the rear view mirror and I'm hoping the second is as good as the first. I'm shooting for...
