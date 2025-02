GRAPE PRESS

I found a building by accident that has a few antique machines used in the local wine industry. Our Okanagan area is very big for growing fruit and there are many wineries that help put Kelowna on the map. As luck would have it this place asks for donations to enter but I do not carry cash so only took a couple shots and will go back one day more prepared, If you time it right you may get some favorable light.

....Shot yesterday,