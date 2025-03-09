Previous
TWO YEARS AGO TODAY by jerzyfotos
TWO YEARS AGO TODAY

Facebook reminds me when and where I was spending time. I enjoyed this small Mexican town a lot and took this while going for coffee in the morning. The French pastry shop is around the corner and we visited often.
9th March 2025 9th Mar 25

Jerzy

@jerzyfotos
Well my fist year is now in the rear view mirror and I'm hoping the second is as good as the first. I'm shooting for...
90% complete

