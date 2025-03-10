Previous
MONDAY WALK by jerzyfotos
330 / 365

MONDAY WALK

I walked Bruno and did not have a shot I liked so the back yard is usually a nice scene. This is a new to me lens that I'm trying to decide on but I should use the tripod more often. Looking very spring like out there.
10th March 2025 10th Mar 25

Jerzy

