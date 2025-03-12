Previous
HOME BEACH by jerzyfotos
HOME BEACH

An overcast morning made for a couple decent pictures near our house. This dock will be crazy busy again when the summer arrives and school kids like to hang out and dive off it.
12th March 2025 12th Mar 25

Jerzy

