SUNDAY BEACHCOMBING. by jerzyfotos
SUNDAY BEACHCOMBING.

Since we are near water it should create photo opportunities if your mind is flexible. I set out to find something totally different but got sidetracked with these cool chained up logs. Being close to home is a bonus.
Jerzy

Neil ace
This is a brilliant shot.
March 16th, 2025  
