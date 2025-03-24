Sign up
Previous
337 / 365
BREAKFAST TO GO
I love it when someone enters the picture that completes the scene. This restaurant downtown Kelowna gets quite busy and the food is ok. We have stopped in for breakfast but have a better a place we prefer not far from here.
24th March 2025
24th Mar 25
Jerzy
@jerzyfotos
Well my fist year is now in the rear view mirror and I'm hoping the second is as good as the first. I'm shooting for...
Madeleine Pennock
Certainly walking with purpose!
March 25th, 2025
