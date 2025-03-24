Previous
BREAKFAST TO GO by jerzyfotos
337 / 365

BREAKFAST TO GO

I love it when someone enters the picture that completes the scene. This restaurant downtown Kelowna gets quite busy and the food is ok. We have stopped in for breakfast but have a better a place we prefer not far from here.
24th March 2025 24th Mar 25

Jerzy

Madeleine Pennock ace
Certainly walking with purpose!
March 25th, 2025  
