THURSDAY WALK

I took the pooch down to the lake near our house for a change of morning scenery. We bumped into a couple guys going fishing where the creek empties into the lake and if you read up on fishing this is where you should try your luck. But I've been to this spot numerous times, even fished it myself but not one fish seen caught. I joked with the guys that I have a camera to capture they're catch but would put money on "not today". Nice morning anyway. :-)