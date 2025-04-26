Previous
FARMERS MARKET by jerzyfotos
343 / 365

FARMERS MARKET

It is time for farmers markets with the spring weather and we stopped in for the first time this year. These gorgeous mushrooms are grown local and I love the way they are presented on the wooden tray. There are some cool organic stands with the granola folk that you might expect to see but the prices are not hippy prices from the ol days. It's always a fun outing and today I bought baked goods that were quite tasty. Because it is in the wide open the sun glares down on the market and it's a little harder to shoot.
26th April 2025 26th Apr 25

Jerzy

ace
@jerzyfotos
Well my fist year is now in the rear view mirror and I'm hoping the second is as good as the first. I'm shooting for...
93% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact