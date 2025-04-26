FARMERS MARKET

It is time for farmers markets with the spring weather and we stopped in for the first time this year. These gorgeous mushrooms are grown local and I love the way they are presented on the wooden tray. There are some cool organic stands with the granola folk that you might expect to see but the prices are not hippy prices from the ol days. It's always a fun outing and today I bought baked goods that were quite tasty. Because it is in the wide open the sun glares down on the market and it's a little harder to shoot.