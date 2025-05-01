Previous
SALMON ARM PIER by jerzyfotos
345 / 365

SALMON ARM PIER

This pier gets shot a lot and I met a couple pros and a few hobbyists that probably produced some great work here. This is a morning shot and I also have it full sun that I may post another day. Love this area for scenery.
1st May 2025 1st May 25

Jerzy

ace
@jerzyfotos
Well my fist year is now in the rear view mirror and I'm hoping the second is as good as the first. I'm shooting for...
95% complete

