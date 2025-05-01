Sign up
345 / 365
SALMON ARM PIER
This pier gets shot a lot and I met a couple pros and a few hobbyists that probably produced some great work here. This is a morning shot and I also have it full sun that I may post another day. Love this area for scenery.
1st May 2025
1st May 25
Jerzy
ace
@jerzyfotos
Well my fist year is now in the rear view mirror and I'm hoping the second is as good as the first. I'm shooting for...
456
photos
51
followers
48
following
