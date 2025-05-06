Previous
QUAILS GATE WINERY by jerzyfotos
349 / 365

QUAILS GATE WINERY

My pooch and I went for a drive looking for something interesting in our neighborhood. We have excellent wineries in the Okanagan and I'm sure there will be photo opportunities with better light. This is close to home.
6th May 2025 6th May 25

Jerzy

@jerzyfotos
Well my fist year is now in the rear view mirror and I'm hoping the second is as good as the first. I'm shooting for...
