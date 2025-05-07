DRIVEBY

I've looked at this sign many times as I drive by and it has always interested me. It's an older building near the hospital and many people would recognize it immediately. Since it has been in this spot dating back to 1949 there must be some interesting people with great travel stories that have bunked down with tired feet. A quick search shows some colorful walls on the inside with artsy murals that might be interesting to shoot and I may just ask for permission. I chuckled when I found it on Booking.com and other platforms.