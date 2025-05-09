Previous
OLD RIDE by jerzyfotos
351 / 365

OLD RIDE

Sometimes driving the back roads produces great photo ops with old and vintage. This old saddle might hold some ancient stories with favourite horses or riders.
9th May 2025 9th May 25

Jerzy

ace
@jerzyfotos
Well my fist year is now in the rear view mirror and I'm hoping the second is as good as the first. I'm shooting for...
96% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

LManning (Laura) ace
Oooh, intriguing!
May 10th, 2025  
Paula Fontanini ace
You have a good eye for composition...this really captivates the imagination. Definitely well-worn and oh the stories it could tell!
May 10th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact