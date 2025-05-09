Sign up
Previous
351 / 365
OLD RIDE
Sometimes driving the back roads produces great photo ops with old and vintage. This old saddle might hold some ancient stories with favourite horses or riders.
9th May 2025
9th May 25
2
1
Jerzy
@jerzyfotos
Well my fist year is now in the rear view mirror and I'm hoping the second is as good as the first. I'm shooting for...
LManning (Laura)
Oooh, intriguing!
May 10th, 2025
Paula Fontanini
You have a good eye for composition...this really captivates the imagination. Definitely well-worn and oh the stories it could tell!
May 10th, 2025
