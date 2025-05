OH JUST FOR THE DAY 😎

I went to look at boats at the lake near our place but ended up with a Lamborghini. They don't come to our back yard very often so I had a close look and ended up having fun with it. A few people walked by and for some reason thought it was mine. I went with it temporarily but you can just see the owner's head to the right. :-) Nice but wrong color for me...test drive would be nice though