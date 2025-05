KELOWNA DRAGON TAI-CHI

Going to Kelowna this morning I noticed a group of people in the park that looked interesting. It turned out to be a group of very friendly elderly Chinese that were practicing Tai-chi I believe. This man seemed to be the master and usually to the side by himself. He was aware of the camera and when he kicked it into high gear there was a breeze and I would have to change my camera settings if I do this again Amazing lightning fast.