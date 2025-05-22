Previous
SS SICAMOUS by jerzyfotos
SS SICAMOUS

Was built in 1918 by the Canadian Pacific Railway at the staggering cost of $180,000 and was put into service on Okanagan Lake. She rests now in Penticton and I snapped this when leaving town.
22nd May 2025 22nd May 25

Jerzy

@jerzyfotos
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Beautiful!
May 23rd, 2025  
Joyce Ann 🐶 ace
Looks like a party boat!
May 23rd, 2025  
