SS SICAMOUS
Was built in 1918 by the Canadian Pacific Railway at the staggering cost of $180,000 and was put into service on Okanagan Lake. She rests now in Penticton and I snapped this when leaving town.
22nd May 2025
22nd May 25
Jerzy
@jerzyfotos
Well my fist year is now in the rear view mirror and I'm hoping the second is as good as the first. I'm shooting for...
Photo Details
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Beautiful!
May 23rd, 2025
Joyce Ann 🐶
ace
Looks like a party boat!
May 23rd, 2025
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
