I met Jax while waiting for my wife near the hospital. I was told right away that if my lens was intended in a negative way Jax would kick my behind. No problem here and that broke the ice :-). Jax had a boa snake that I have in another shot and that sure got my dog's attention...and mine. It's all good and maybe another time I'll hear a story since Jax is fine with the lens and " ain't hurtin nobody "Song says it well.