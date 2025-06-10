LOST SHOE SURF SHOP

On our way out of Tofino/Ucluelet I had to stop to shoot this surf shop which I saw previously. I told my wife it was the last shot which many of 365 can relate to and I would love to reshoot it with more time. It seems to be owned and operated by two cool dudes I saw at a coffee shop. What a life for the young but how long do they stay young?Of course surfing and cars take me back to the Beach Boys and I spent and hour down memory lane. My brother and I had a band that played this tune :-) Those days seem so fun and innocent.