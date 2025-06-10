Previous
LOST SHOE SURF SHOP by jerzyfotos
Photo 370

LOST SHOE SURF SHOP

On our way out of Tofino/Ucluelet I had to stop to shoot this surf shop which I saw previously. I told my wife it was the last shot which many of 365 can relate to and I would love to reshoot it with more time. It seems to be owned and operated by two cool dudes I saw at a coffee shop. What a life for the young but how long do they stay young?
Of course surfing and cars take me back to the Beach Boys and I spent and hour down memory lane. My brother and I had a band that played this tune :-) Those days seem so fun and innocent.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=enlOHxQ0tb4
10th June 2025 10th Jun 25

Jerzy

ace
@jerzyfotos
Well my fist year is now in the rear view mirror and I'm hoping the second is as good as the first. I'm shooting for...
101% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact