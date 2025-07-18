Previous
HAPPY DAY TO YOU ALSO by jerzyfotos
HAPPY DAY TO YOU ALSO

I love street photography especially when people engage in a fun moment. We were having a casual lunch yesterday and people watching. These guys would be a riot to hang out with :-)
18th July 2025 18th Jul 25

Jerzy

Bucktree ace
Great shot of these dudes enjoying life. Love the positive vibe in this image.
July 18th, 2025  
