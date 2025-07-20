Previous
STAGE FRIGHT by jerzyfotos
STAGE FRIGHT

I didn't make it to our local Music In The Park this week but enjoyed the music in this picture at a previous concert. No stage fright with this artist who owned the stage. Fun shooting this.
20th July 2025

Jerzy

@jerzyfotos
