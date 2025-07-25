Sign up
Previous
Photo 379
FEEL IT
Tonight I went to the local Music In The Park looking to shoot the bands but ended up with great shots of the audience. This young lady looked like she was right into the music and swayed to the beat she felt.
25th July 2025
25th Jul 25
Jerzy
ace
@jerzyfotos
Well my fist year is now in the rear view mirror and I'm hoping the second is as good as the first. I'm shooting for...
Diana
ace
Wonderful story telling capture.
July 26th, 2025
