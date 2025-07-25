Previous
FEEL IT by jerzyfotos
Photo 379

FEEL IT

Tonight I went to the local Music In The Park looking to shoot the bands but ended up with great shots of the audience. This young lady looked like she was right into the music and swayed to the beat she felt.
25th July 2025 25th Jul 25

Jerzy

ace
@jerzyfotos
Diana ace
Wonderful story telling capture.
July 26th, 2025  
