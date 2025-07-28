WOOD FIRED OVEN

On the spur of the moment we thought it would be nice to go to a local winery for dinner. Our Bruno comes everywhere so we took a chance of finding shade for him. The Frind Winery is very close but Bruno had to join us at an umbrella table outside of the restaurant with a limited menue. No problemo. They have a wood fired oven that produces tasty food even though I did not see any wood burning :-) We had the proscuitto pizza and a couple drinks while Bruno had lush grass and we shared an umbrella in the hot sun.