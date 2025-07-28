Previous
WOOD FIRED OVEN by jerzyfotos
On the spur of the moment we thought it would be nice to go to a local winery for dinner. Our Bruno comes everywhere so we took a chance of finding shade for him. The Frind Winery is very close but Bruno had to join us at an umbrella table outside of the restaurant with a limited menue. No problemo. They have a wood fired oven that produces tasty food even though I did not see any wood burning :-) We had the proscuitto pizza and a couple drinks while Bruno had lush grass and we shared an umbrella in the hot sun.
Jerzy

Paula Fontanini ace
Sounds wonderful...a little wine & some pizza! Great picture of her, she looks like she takes her job seriously! :)
July 29th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
Very nice candid. What sort of a beast is Bruno?
July 29th, 2025  
