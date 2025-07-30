Previous
COMING OUT OF THE MIST by jerzyfotos
COMING OUT OF THE MIST

No shots today so I dug up this picture from our recent trip to Long Beach near Tofino B.C. The weather made for some nice shots with the fog and mist.
30th July 2025 30th Jul 25

Jerzy

Jo ace
Lovely atmospheric shot
July 31st, 2025  
Dorothy ace
It’s like an aura arising!
July 31st, 2025  
