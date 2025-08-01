Previous
HOTEL ZED by jerzyfotos
I went downtown this evening hoping to catch some shots in the rain, but it stopped raining. This colorful hotel sign has caught me lens a few times. It stands at the edge of the downtown core.
Jerzy

Diana ace
It looks fabulous on black, such a lovely contrast and not to be missed.
August 2nd, 2025  
