Photo 385
NO VACANCY
We checked out the Peach Festival in Penticton B.C. and the strip along the waterfront was quite busy with hotels sold out. Our pooch could not get into the main events so we did not stay long. Maybe I'll stop back another day for music.
7th August 2025
7th Aug 25
Jerzy
ace
@jerzyfotos
Well my fist year is now in the rear view mirror and I'm hoping the second is as good as the first. I'm shooting for...
Diana
ace
What a pity, I hope you can return!
August 8th, 2025
