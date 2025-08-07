Previous
NO VACANCY by jerzyfotos
NO VACANCY

We checked out the Peach Festival in Penticton B.C. and the strip along the waterfront was quite busy with hotels sold out. Our pooch could not get into the main events so we did not stay long. Maybe I'll stop back another day for music.
7th August 2025 7th Aug 25

Jerzy

Diana ace
What a pity, I hope you can return!
August 8th, 2025  
