HIP TRIBUTE by jerzyfotos
Photo 386

HIP TRIBUTE

We got to the Music In The Park last night and were thoroughly entertained. I heard this band was good and they sure got the house rocking and dancing. They do a fantastic tribute to our Canadian band Tragically Hip.
9th August 2025 9th Aug 25

Jerzy

Corinne C ace
Great action shot!
August 10th, 2025  
