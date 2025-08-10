Previous
RACE DAY by jerzyfotos
RACE DAY

We went down to the Kelowna waterfront to watch some great athletes compete in a triathlon. There were a few countries entered and I will check the results later. These guys and gals are in shape...some world class
Jerzy

haskar ace
Lovely action shot.
August 10th, 2025  
Paula Fontanini ace
World Class capture too! This is awesome!!
August 10th, 2025  
