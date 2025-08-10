Sign up
Previous
Photo 387
RACE DAY
We went down to the Kelowna waterfront to watch some great athletes compete in a triathlon. There were a few countries entered and I will check the results later. These guys and gals are in shape...some world class
10th August 2025
10th Aug 25
2
3
Jerzy
ace
@jerzyfotos
Well my fist year is now in the rear view mirror and I'm hoping the second is as good as the first. I'm shooting for...
380
381
382
383
384
385
386
387
381
382
383
384
101
385
386
387
haskar
ace
Lovely action shot.
August 10th, 2025
Paula Fontanini
ace
World Class capture too! This is awesome!!
August 10th, 2025
