Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 388
ROBERT PLANT VISITS KELOWNA
Not really but this interesting man sure looked like him. I accidentally deleted two shots where he is more receptive to the lens....we met inside when I didn't have the camera. Tim Horton's seems to be a good place for
12th August 2025
12th Aug 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jerzy
ace
@jerzyfotos
Well my fist year is now in the rear view mirror and I'm hoping the second is as good as the first. I'm shooting for...
503
photos
61
followers
51
following
106% complete
View this month »
381
382
383
384
385
386
387
388
Latest from all albums
382
383
384
101
385
386
387
388
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close