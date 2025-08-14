Sign up
JUST THE WHEELS
My pooch and I were checking old parks near home for a good shot and I was rewarded with these beauties. If wheels could talk....
I've used this tune before but still like to hum it and it seems appropriate. Peter Wolf.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oO-59By1_Rg
14th August 2025
14th Aug 25
Jerzy
@jerzyfotos
Well my fist year is now in the rear view mirror and I'm hoping the second is as good as the first.
