Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 393
SALTYS...tell them Keith sent ya
We had lunch in Penticton B.C. today at a beach restaurant called Saltys Beachouse. I think Salty was an old pirate and there are a few pirate pictures decorating a wall. This picture sure resembles Keith Richards I thought.
20th August 2025
20th Aug 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jerzy
ace
@jerzyfotos
Well my fist year is now in the rear view mirror and I'm hoping the second is as good as the first. I'm shooting for...
508
photos
62
followers
51
following
107% complete
View this month »
386
387
388
389
390
391
392
393
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close