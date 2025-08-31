Sign up
BACK DOOR
Driving a Vernon back alley caught this grit and metal jewel. I'm guessing the user of this entrance can be considered a back door man
Sept.13 1969, Varsity Stadium, Toronto, Canada. I was there right in front of the stage but no camera in those days.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WTwNzhLvRGs
31st August 2025
31st Aug 25
Jerzy
ace
@jerzyfotos
Well my fist year is now in the rear view mirror and I'm hoping the second is as good as the first. I'm shooting for...
