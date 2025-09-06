Previous
SUN PEAKS COFFEE RUN by jerzyfotos
Photo 401

SUN PEAKS COFFEE RUN

Bruno and I like the mornings and it's that much better with coffee. We like the Mountain Cafe just up the village street and then Bruno goes wild for a bit on the mountain.
6th September 2025 6th Sep 25

Jerzy

ace
@jerzyfotos
Well my fist year is now in the rear view mirror and I'm hoping the second is as good as the first. I'm shooting for...
109% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact